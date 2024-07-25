UBA Head Of Media Relations , Ramon Nasir Loses Mum

The Head of Media Relations, UBA Plc Mr Ramon Nasir has lost his mother

Madam Muslat Amoke aka Olowoletiasho died in the early hours of Thursday at the ripe age of 86

Mama was a devoted muslim in her lifetime

She was buried today according to Islamic rites

This was the announcement pushed out by the family on her demise

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji,un.

Our matriarch is gone!

It is with deepest regret and total submission to the will of the Almighty that the families of Falade, Kuoye, Nasir and Rasaq announced the passing away of our mother and the matriarch of our families, Musiliat Amoke, popularly known as Olowoletiasho.

She passed on this morning at Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

She was 86 years.

Until her demise, she was Iya-Oba of Imasayi Kingdom, Yewa, Ogun State.

A devouted muslim, she will be buried at her residence, 11 Oredola Estate, Okepadi, Ado-Odo, Ogun State at 4pm.

We pray for the reposed of the soul of our beloved mother. Pray along with us. "