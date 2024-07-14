We Told Police About Gunmen At Rooftop But They Let Trump Speak .. Eyewitness Knocks US Police

An eyewitness has narrated how some eyewitness saw a man with a rifle on the rooftop of a building close to the campaign rally venue and reported the unusual sight to the police but “they were slow to respond and they allow Trump to speak”

A man with a rifle could be seen on a rooftop minutes before shots were fired at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania, but police were slow to respond after being alerted, according to an eyewitness.”

Greg, the witness, told the BBC the man was armed with a rifle and had crawled on top of a building just outside the event – and that he had pointed him out to law enforcement.

He saw the gunman around five minutes into Mr Trump’s speech, he claimed.

“We noticed the guy bear-crawling up the roof of the building beside us, 50ft away from us,” he said.

“He had a rifle, we could see a rifle.

“We’re pointing at him, the police are down there running around on the ground, we’re like: ‘Hey man, there’s a guy on the roof with a rifle’… and the police did not know what was going on.

“I’m thinking to myself: ‘Why is Trump still speaking, why have they not pulled him off the stage’… the next thing you know, five shots ring out,” he said.



