President Joe Biden Condemns Donald Trump's Shooting

President Joe Biden has condemned the violence which broke out at a rally held for his major opponent in the November election, Donald Trump, in Pennsylvania.

CKNNews had reported how a yet to be identified individual opened fire at the rally while Trump was on stage.

The former president immediately took cover while Secret Service agents rushed to his rescue.

He was rushed off the stage with blood on the side of his head and his ear.

Trump was just about six minutes into his speech when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement posted to X that “the former President is safe.”

“This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi posted.

Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung said that the former president “thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.”

In a brief statement, Biden said he was glad that Trump was doing fine, asking Americans to unit against violence.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”



