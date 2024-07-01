VDM Only Invited For Questioning Not Arrested...Police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command has refuted report that Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as Verydarkman has been arrest.

The police said he was only invited for questioning on the allegations of cyber stalking, cyber bullying and defamation of character.

A statement issued on Sunday, June 30, by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh said Verydarkman has since been released after voluntarily giving his statement on the allegations.

Adeh said: “Contrary to the news making the rounds about the alleged arrest of Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as Verydarkman or VDM by the police, the FCT police command wishes to clarify that Verydarkman was not arrested by the police but was only invited for questioning on the allegations of cyber stalking, cyber bullying and defamation of character.

“He has since been released after voluntarily giving his statement on the allegations.”



