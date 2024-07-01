Our Brother Did Not Commit Suicide, Police Should Investigate Circumstances Surrounding His Death..Ex Konga CEO Family

The family of Nick Imudia, the former CEO of Konga, has issued a statement denying reports that he committed suicide. The statement, signed by Dr. Anthony N. Imudia, expressed concern over the suspicious nature of the news reports, which emerged while they were still trying to resuscitate him in the hospital.

The family described the media’s handling of the news as unprofessional and vowed to investigate the cause of his death, alongside the Lagos State Commissioner of Police’s office. They also debunked claims that Nick had called his brother in America to discuss the distribution of his wealth or spoken to his daughter with any final instructions.

The family questioned the haste in reporting the news, which emerged less than three hours after his death, before they had even been informed. They also highlighted Nick’s positive outlook on life, stating that he showed no signs of stress or depression.

Nick Imudia was a successful businessman who had a distinguished career with Nokia and later became the CEO of Konga Nigeria, where he reengineered the company’s operations. At the time of his death, he was the Group CEO of D.light International, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The family has requested that the media and the public allow them to grieve without perpetuating unfounded rumors about the circumstances surrounding his death. They are seeking to uncover the truth behind his sudden passing and have called for a thorough investigation.

