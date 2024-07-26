Two Car Snatchers Shot Dead In Abuja

Two suspected armed robbers were killed on Thursday night while trying to hijack a Prado Jeep at gunpoint in the Jahi area of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

This was confirmed by FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, during a press briefing at the police command in Abuja on Friday.

There, he also presented two arrested members of the robbery gang

The incident occurred around 10.45pm on Thursday.

He said, “A four-member robbery gang encountered a crime prevention patrol led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Mabushi Police Division.

“The robbers initiated a gunfight upon spotting the police, leading to a fierce exchange of fire.

“Two of the robbers were shot dead during the confrontation.”