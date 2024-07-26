Man Arrested For Impregnating 16 Year Old sister-in-law In Anambra

A 41-year-old man, identified as Nwalobi Fredrick, has been arrested for allegedly impregnating his 16-year-old sister-in-law(name withheld) in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Nwalobi, an artisan who hails from Ebonyi State, was arrested by security operatives on Thursday, after the family of the girl reported the incident at the office of the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare in Awka.

The suspect, who was said to be newly remarried in April after the death of his first wife, blamed the devil for his action.

This development was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by Chidinmma Ikeanyionwu, the media aide to the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo.

When interrogated, the suspect said he didn’t have money to take care of the girl since he now had his own family.

The statement read, “During interrogation, the 16-year-old girl revealed that the incident started in late January when she was brought to be kept in the custody of her in-law to enable her to finish her secondary education since the demise of her mother.

“She explained that it was just a day after settling in his house that Mr. Nwalobi first had carnal knowledge of her and ever since, has been having his way with her body.

“Upon further interrogation, she revealed that she was already four months gone, and ever since she became pregnant, her in-law had refused to take responsibility for putting her in a family way.

“Meanwhile, the 41-year-old suspect, who remarried in April after the death of his first wife, says he doesn’t have money to take care of the girl since he now has his own family.”

Ikeanyionwu added that despite the suspect’s pleas, Obinabo handed him over to the Divisional Police in Ekwulobia for further investigation.

Obinabo vowed to get to the root of the matter to ensure justice for the victim to serve as a deterrent to others who are into such acts.



