TVC CEO Visits Minister of Marine And Blue Economy

Today, Mrs. Victoria Abiola Ajayi, Group CEO/MD of TVC Communications, led her team on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola.

During the meeting, they had discussion on ways TVC can support the Ministry's initiatives and improve public awareness of the marine and blue economy sector, enhance public education on the Ministry's commercial initiatives, developing communication strategies around marine and blue economy policies, and ensuring that agency activities align with the Ministry's broader strategy for growth and effectiveness.

TVC, is a leading Nigerian broadcast organisation, operating a 24-hour news channel with global correspondents.

In his response, the minister expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration. He emphasised the importance of media support in educating the public and stakeholders about the Ministry's efforts and achievements. He looked forward to a productive partnership with TVC to promote the marine and blue economy sector effectively.

This collaboration seeks to amplify the Ministry's efforts and recent successes, particularly in improving the ease of doing business. By working together, TVC and the Ministry aim to foster greater public understanding and support for the marine and blue economy sector.