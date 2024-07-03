3rd Commissioner Dumps Gov Otti Within Two Weeks





The Commissioner for Health in Abia, Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo, suspended from office on June 11, has resigned her appointment.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Njoku Ukoha, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Umuahia on Wednesday.

Ukoha added that Okoronkwo tendered her resignation letter to Gov. Alex Otti on Tuesday, even when the panel set up to investigate her alleged misconduct was still sitting.

It stated that the governor, while accepting her resignation, “thanked her for her services and modest achievements in repositioning Abia’s Health Sector for better service delivery in the last one year”.

Otti was also quoted to have wished her well in her future endeavours.

According to the statement, the governor reiterated his commitment to Abia’s transformation and reminded the people that they gave him the mandate to assemble his team, which includes hiring, suspending or sacking his appointees.

“Otti further noted that his mandate also extends to rejigging and reshuffling his cabinet, when the need arises for the sole purpose of delivering all his promises to the people,” Ukoha added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okoronkwo is the third commissioner to have resigned from the Otti administration in Abia State.

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Chima Oriaku, and that of Agriculture, Prof. Monica Ironkwe, had last week resigned their appointments.

Ukoha, who confirmed their resignation in a statement, did not give reasons for their action.

(NAN)