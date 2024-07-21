Tragedy : Shock As Young Man Dies Few Hours To His Elaborate Wedding ( Pictures)

A young man that goes by the name Ellah Komabo George Lawson has died few hours to his wedding

CKNNews gathered that Ellah ought to get married to his heathrob in Port Harcourt on Saturday 20th July 2024





All arrangements have been put into place for what has been termed one of the best wedding in town

But fate seems to have other plans as we learnt that the groom suddenly died barely 72 hours to the wedding planned for St Bartholomew Anglican Church in Port Harcourt

CKNNews could not ascertained the cause of his death but the entire family have been thrown into mourning as friends take to social media to eulogise and mourn his demise