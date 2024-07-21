Justice Gbolagunte: Family Releases Burial Programme

The family of a late Judge of the Oyo State High Court, Justice Adegboye Ayinla Gbolagunte, has released the programme for his funeral.

The first son of the deceased, Oladiran Gbolagunte, unveiled the weeklong programme in a statement he issued on Sunday.

According to Oladiran, a Digital Technologist with specialisation in Network Communications, the funeral programmes start with a Special Valedictory Court Session on Monday, July 22, 2024 at the Oyo State High Court, 1, Ring Road, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at 10am.

On Tuesday, July 23, there will be a Commendation Service at New Estate Baptist Church, 57, Adisa Bashua Street, Surulere, Lagos State from 5pm.

This will be followed by a Service of Songs from 5pm on Thursday, July 25 at Felicia Hall, Jogor Centre, Liberty Road, Ibadan.

A Funeral Service will be held at the New Reservation Area Baptist Church, Familusi Avenue, Iyangaku, Ibadan from 10am, after which his remains will be interred at a private ceremony by the family.

Justice Gbolagunte, who died on June 24, 2024, is survived by his wife, Wuraola; son, Oladiran, a Digital Technologist with specialisation in Network Communications; a daughter, Oladoyin, a lawyer and an accountant; and another son, Oladotun, also a lawyer; grandchildren; an aged mother; siblings; nephews; nieces; and cousins.