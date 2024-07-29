Tinubu Signs New Minimum Wage Bill Into Law

President Bola Tinubu has signed the new National Minimum Wage Amendment bill 2024 into law.

The law is reviewable every three years.

This follows the resolution between the government, private sector and the organised labour on N70,000 minimum wage.

Tinubu signed it at the State House in Abuja on Monday days after the National Assembly passed the bill.

The President signed the bill midway into the Federal Executive Council meeting.

The Head of Service said the new law will undoubtedly reassure the workers that the President cares about their welfare.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio led National Assembly leaders to the signing ceremony.

President Tinubu thanked the National Assembly for accelerating the passage of the bill.