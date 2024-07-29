Telcom Companies Heed NCC Directive, Restored Blocked Sims

Nigeria's largest gsm company MTN have restored all deactivated lines it blocked due to NIN

CKNNews check revealed that most of the lines have been reactivated based on the directive of the regulator Nigerian Communications Commission

The telecom companies had heeded an earlier directive by NCC to deactivate the sims at weekend

This act led to subscribers storming their offices on Monday in their thousands causing an unprecedented surge

Properties of some of the companies were also damaged in the process

CKNNews investigation showed that most of the lines were restored at about 5.25pm on Monday

Most of the people spoken to confirmed to our reporters that their lines have been restored

The NCC on its part has urged those affected customers to endavour to link their NIN as soon as possible

