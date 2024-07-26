Seven Children Trapped As Truck Falls On Cars In Lokoja

Several passengers have been reportedly trapped in two cars crushed by an articulated truck at Lokogoma Market in Lokoja, Kogi State.

It was learnt that the incident happened around 3.45 pm, on Thursday, when the truck caught fire and a container it was carrying fell on the two cars conveying a yet- to-be-established number of passengers.

Eyewitnesses said the container fell on the cars after the driver lost control due to brake failure.

An eye witness stated that the trailer driver was meandering out of an elevated area when the vehicle cut fire , failed break and entered a reverse mode ,crushing the two parked cars beside the road.

“We saw the trailer coming on slow motion, suddenly it stopped. Before we knew what was happening, it entered reverse mode.

“The driver battled to stop it but failed in the process. Suddenly the trailer’s container tilted and fell on the two cars parked in the front of a shop with seven children,

“We later saw a woman crying of having four of her children and three of her neighbour’s whom she went to pick from school trapped under the container. We thanked God as all of them survived with minor or no injury”, said Mrs Ramatu Audu, a shop owner.

The woman was said to have parked the where the seven children were and dashed out for brief shopping when the incident happened. The second car is said not have any passenger in it as at the time the incident happened.

The security agents, policemen, operative of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Civil Defence, including the state security adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd)and others were on hands to rescue the trapped children.

The state police command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, said no life was lost, saying the trailer hit the road divider and its container tilted and fell on the parked cars .

“The seven children who were victims of the incident survived with minor injuries, and they have been carried to the Specialist hospital for treatment “, he said.