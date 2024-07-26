Iwuanyanwu’s Death Devastating, Heartbreaking ....Peter Obi

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has described the death, yesterday, July 25, 2024, of eminent elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as “devastating” and “heartbreaking”.

Mourning the accomplished businessman and socio-cultural leader in a series of tweets on his official X (formerly Twitter), Obi said: “I am greatly disheartened by the death of an elder statesman and President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. The devastating report of his death has left all who knew him heartbroken.”

Eulogising Iwuanyanwu, Obi said: “He was not just a father to many, but a bridge builder who remained committed to the peaceful coexistence of all groups in the nation. He was undoubtedly a deeply patriotic Nigerian whose desire for justice, equity, progress and development of the nation transcended tribal boundaries. Chief Iwuanyanwu was one of those revered father figures who have always given me useful advice.”

Recalling their last meeting, Obi said: “I recall visiting him at the hospital, on the 11th of this month with the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchey. He promised me that he would soon be alright, to continue with his contributions to the progress of the nation. Since then, I continued to pray for his quick and full recovery, till I received the sad news of his death.

“I sincerely condole with his immediate family, the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, and the entire nation over the death of this revered patriarch. May God grant us all the fortitude to bear his sad loss and grant him eternal rest. –PO”