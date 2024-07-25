River State Govt Seals Pro Wike Ex LGA Chairman's Hotel

Rivers State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has sealed the hotel owned by one Mr. Samuel Nwanosike (Ishi Bambae) Former Chairman of Ikwerre LGA for violation of development control and non compliance with building regulations.




The agency sealed the building on Wednesday according to a report reaching CKNNews 

The multi storey building is within Port Harcourt choice and was nearing completion stage when it was sealed 

Mr Nwanosike a staunch supporter of Mr Nyesom Wike was one of those recently sacked as LGA Chairmen in the State after the expiration of their tenure 

