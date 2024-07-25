Deputy Speaker, Kalu Hails Tinubu For Signing South East Development Commission Bill

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, signed into law, a Bill for an Act to establish South East Development Commission, SEDC.

The Bill, which was sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, was passed by the House in December 2023.

The Bill was subsequently concurred by the Upper Legislative Chamber in May 2024 and was transmitted to the President for ascent.

Reacting Tuesday night, the Deputy Speaker, Kalu, expressed an extravagant gratitude to the President Tinubu, for signing the SEDC bill into law, thereby approving the creation of the commission.

The bill sought to establish a commission that will be charged with the responsibility to receive and manage fund from allocation of the federation account for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses and other infrastructural damage suffered by the region as a result of the effect of the civil war after 54 years.

The commission will as well tackle the ecological problems and any other related environmental or developmental challenges in the Southeast States which include Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu, the elated Kalu profusely thanked President Tinubu, his colleagues in the National Assembly and indeed, all Nigerians for supporting the bill.

He also conveyed the appreciation of all Ndi Igbo from the South East region, assuring them of more positive attention from the President.