An astitute broadcaster Mrs Josphine Onyido is dead

Ms Onyido until her death was the Head of Station Raypower FM Kaduna

CKNNews learnt she died few hours ago from an undisclosed illness

Onyindo from what we gathered was a very amiable person , her death has thrown the Daar Communications family into mourning

Her friends have taken to social media to eulogise her steering qualities

No date has been fixed by her family for her burial