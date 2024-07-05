5 Abducted Ondo Corps Members Regain Freedom After N5m Ransom

The five corps members abducted four days ago by 15 suspected gunmen in lfon community, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, have gained their freedom, after coughing out N5 million ransom.

They include three females and two male corps members.

Recall that the corps members were kidnapped along Ifon-Owo highway in the Ose council of the state on their way from Enugu State, where they had undergone the mandatory orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

During the attack, the driver of the vehicle as well as a female passenger were shot dead.

The victims include Adewole Oluwaseun, Oluwadara Feranmi, Andrew Patience, Oribamise Taiwo and Ajayi Lekan.

A brother to one of the victims, Lawal Happiness said: “After they were done with their NYSC orientation programme, they reported to their PPA accordingly in order to come home to get her stuff for proper resumption. They embarked on this journey on July 18, 2024, and left Enugu State at 9a.m.”

Meanwhile, a statement by the state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said the victims have been found.