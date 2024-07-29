Pro Tinubu Protesters March In Abuja , Lagos ( Pictures)

A pro Government group are currently protesting against the #BadGovernance advocates

The protesters carrying various placards with Borno State says NO TO PROTEST in Abuja

In Lagos Island also today some pro government supporters also marched round the city in support of the President carrying banners with inscriptions #SayNoToProtest

CKNNews news reported that some protesters were seen carrying placards at Suleja area of Niger State on Monday

The full protest according to organizers commences on Wednesday 1st August 2024

The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with several stakeholders in order to stop the protests

Pictures

Lagos



