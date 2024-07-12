Presidency Confirms Appointment Of Tinubu's ADC As King

The Presidency has confirmed the appointment of President Bola Tinubu’s Aide-De-Camp, ADC, Lt Col. Nurudeen Yusuf as the new Elemona of Ilemona land in Oyun local government area of Kwara state.

Following the demise of his father, late Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, the former Elemona in May, the people of Ilemona, as expressed by the community’s king makers decided to install Lt Col. Yusuf as their new traditional ruler.





Having received due authorization as stated and required by the traditional, custom and ethics of the Nigerian army, the ADC accepted the decision of his people as the in-coming Elemona of Ilemona.





And after the approval of the Kwara state governor and ratification of the state’s traditional council of chiefs, the presidential ADC is to be presented his staff of office by governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq tomorrow Saturday, 13th of July, 2024.





His Royal Highness, Oba Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, Fiwadade Ilufemiloye Oyekanmi the second, the Elemona of Ilemona land, upon his installation, is to appoint regents on the throne until his retirement from the military service.