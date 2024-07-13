Police To Begin Enforcement Of E-CMR

As part of the efforts of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D, to enhancing the security of lives and property, the Nigeria Police Force is set to commence the enforcement of the digitalized Central Motor Registry (e-CMR) within the next 14 days, specifically on the 29th of July, 2024, to rejuvenate and digitalize the motor vehicle registration system, significantly bolstering our nation's safety and security framework.

The e-CMR is an advanced, real-time online repository of motor vehicle data, designed to support police investigations, operational activities, and combat vehicle-related crimes, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery. The transition to a digitalized system will streamline the documentation and verification processes for vehicle ownership and related transactions.





Following the directives of the IGP, services such as change of ownership, change of license number, change of engine, and change of chassis/body would become seamless as the e-CMR system would ensure the validation of vehicle genuineness and ownership, enhancing the ability to track and recover stolen vehicles effectively, and preventing the purchase of stolen vehicles by innocent buyers.





Prior to the enforcement itself, the IGP has ordered full publicity of the e-CMR and its enforcement to all members of the public intimating them of the requirements, processes, and the enforcement procedures. Members of the public are urged to obtain the digitalized CMR certificate online at https://cmris.npf.gov.ng. For further inquiries, individuals can contact the CMR Command Centre at FHQ Abuja (08117777666, 09169892000) and FHQ Annex Lagos (08117777555, 09169891000). Technical support is also available at cmftech@npfcmr.ng.





The Nigeria Police Force, while seeking for the understanding and support of all well-meaning Nigerians and residents on this initiative, remains committed to leveraging technology and strategic approaches to enhance public safety and national security. The enforcement of the e-CMR is necessary to ensure a safer and secure environment for vehicle ownership and decimate the trend of vehicle theft by greatly reducing the possibility of selling stolen vehicles in the country. We therefore urge all vehicle owners and users to embrace and key into this initiative promptly for optimum safety and security.







