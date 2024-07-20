Popular Nollywood Actor, Aki Divorces Wife After 11 Years Marriage

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, known as Aki, has subtly confirmed separation from his wife, Nneoma Nwaijah, whom he married in 2011.

Aki and Nneoma’s traditional marriage was held on 26 November 2011 in Obolo, Isiala Mbano, Imo State.

Their white wedding followed on 9 December 2011 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God – Abundant Grace parish in Ogba, Lagos.

A star-studded guest list at the wedding included actors like Osita Iheme, aka Pawpaw, Uche Jombo, Rita Dominic, Mercy Johnson, Genevieve Nnaji, Monalisa Chinda, Susan Peters and others.

Aki met Nneoma on a movie set in Lagos, where she worked as a costumier, and he was the lead actor.

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old actor announced his separation from Nneoma and revealed he is now married to Stephanie Promise, with whom he recently welcomed a child.

He made the disclosure on Instagram while celebrating Promise’s birthday and revealed they have other children together.

Aki said: “My world, my love. On this particular day, I want to celebrate not only your birthday but the incredible journey we’ve been on together. You have blessed our lives with two beautiful girls who light up our world, and now, we have been gifted with a precious baby boy.

“Watching you embrace motherhood with grace and strength fills me with awe. You are the heart of our family, the rock we all lean on. Your love and dedication to me and our children are unparalleled, and I am endlessly grateful for the life we are building together.”

He, however, didn’t reveal when his first marriage ended nor when the second was contracted