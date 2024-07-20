DSS Kill Kidnapper Of Popular Hausa Singer's Mother , Recovers N26m

Operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS, have killed one of the kidnappers who abducted the mother of the famous Hausa singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara, while a second kidnapper was reportedly arrested after a gun duel.

A DSS source in Kano said the operatives stormed the den of the kidnappers deep in Makarfi Forest in Kaduna State early on Friday and took them by surprise while they were sharing the ransom they collected.

According to the source: “The operatives were able to overpower the kidnappers, killing one instantly and arresting another who is receiving treatment from gunshots he received, while the N26.5 million paid to them was recovered.”

He said the operation was carried out after careful intelligence traced the kidnappers to Makarfi Forest.

He said: “The operation was so successful that the other kidnapper who is receiving treatment is helping the operatives with some credible information on how they kidnapped innocent Nigerians.”

He added: “I can confidently tell you that the kidnappers, Hamisu and Bature, are Fulanis. The one receiving treatment, Bature, is helping the operatives with information on their activities.”