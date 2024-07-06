Police Rescue Five-Year-Old Boy Chained By Father In Bauchi

Police authorities in Bauchi have rescued a five-year-old boy who was allegedly chained by his father in the state.

The boy was confined to a room for three days without proper food, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Muhammad, said on Friday.

He said the incident came to light on 3rd July 2024 after a concerned citizen reported the matter to the ward head.

“According to the report received by the ward head, a resident of the same area had spotted young Hussaini tied with a chain inside a room,” the CP said.

“Upon verifying the distressing information, the local authorities were alerted and promptly responded and a team of detectives led by CSP Mubarak S. Baba, the Divisional Police Officer of D’ Division (Dutsen Tanshi), swiftly arrived at the scene and rescued the child.”

According to the commissioner, the child during subsequent interviews, revealed that his father, Abubakar Nuhu, known as Wanzam, had subjected him to severe mistreatment.

He said the child disclosed being confined and neglected, enduring days without proper care or food, adding that the suspect was subsequently arrested for child abuse.

“During interrogation, the accused claimed he had confined his son to prevent him from stealing from neighbours, purportedly advised by an acquaintance,” he stated.

Briefing journalists in Bauchi on Thursday, the suspect narrated how he received complaints from neighbours about his son.

“I was always receiving complaints from neighbours that my son was stealing food from them. He breaks into their homes through the window and leaves with their food, he doesn’t steal anything else except food. I concluded that beating him would not solve the problem, so, a neighbour advised me to tie him with a chain whenever I am not at home,” the suspect said.

The CP thereafter ordered the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough investigation.

He specifically tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police to probe deeper into the motives behind such appalling mistreatment.



