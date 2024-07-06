Fraud :EFCC Arrests Three for Impersonating Zion Ministry Founder Evang Ebuka Obi

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,  have arrested three suspected fraudsters -  Odion Victor, Amos Godwin and Ayomide Michael for impersonating Evangelist Chukwuebuka Obi of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach on social media platforms to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspects  were arrested  following credible intelligence that uncovered how they allegedly cloned the social media accounts of Obi and deceived many of his church members to give money towards treatment of some purported sick people, sow seeds for spiritual breakthrough or for special prayers, with  the money paid into the bank accounts of the fraudsters.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

