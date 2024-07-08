Police Arrest Three Dismissed Officers For Robbery , Kidnapping, Recover Two AK47

byCKN NEWS -
0




In response to a trending video, the Nigeria Police hereby confirms that the suspects involved in the hijacking of a DAF SF Truck carrying 40,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along the Ohodo-Opi Road in Igbo-Etiti LGA, Enugu State, on May 29, 2024, were dismissed police officers. These individuals were apprehended after a meticulous operation which led to the rescue of the abducted driver and motor boy. Among those arrested are ex-Insp. Otache Egbe, ex-Insp. Abah Solomon and ex-Sgt. James Mamah.


The investigation led to the recovery of significant exhibits, including two AK-47 rifles, 105 rounds of ammunition, and various security uniforms. The Police reassures that the operation exemplifies the dedication of the Force to eradicating criminal elements irrespective of their previous affiliations. The apprehended suspects have confessed to their crimes and are under investigation by the Enugu State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), with ongoing efforts to recover the stolen PMS. The suspects will soon appear in court for prosecution. 


The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has emphasized the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to collaborate with all stakeholders in combating crime. He has issued a stern warning to individuals engaging in criminal activities, stressing that the law will inevitably catch up with them, and justice will be served, while urging well-meaning members of the public to support the police in the efforts to maintain safety and security across the country.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال