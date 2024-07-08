Police Arrest Three Dismissed Officers For Robbery , Kidnapping, Recover Two AK47









In response to a trending video, the Nigeria Police hereby confirms that the suspects involved in the hijacking of a DAF SF Truck carrying 40,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along the Ohodo-Opi Road in Igbo-Etiti LGA, Enugu State, on May 29, 2024, were dismissed police officers. These individuals were apprehended after a meticulous operation which led to the rescue of the abducted driver and motor boy. Among those arrested are ex-Insp. Otache Egbe, ex-Insp. Abah Solomon and ex-Sgt. James Mamah.





The investigation led to the recovery of significant exhibits, including two AK-47 rifles, 105 rounds of ammunition, and various security uniforms. The Police reassures that the operation exemplifies the dedication of the Force to eradicating criminal elements irrespective of their previous affiliations. The apprehended suspects have confessed to their crimes and are under investigation by the Enugu State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), with ongoing efforts to recover the stolen PMS. The suspects will soon appear in court for prosecution.





The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has emphasized the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to collaborate with all stakeholders in combating crime. He has issued a stern warning to individuals engaging in criminal activities, stressing that the law will inevitably catch up with them, and justice will be served, while urging well-meaning members of the public to support the police in the efforts to maintain safety and security across the country.



