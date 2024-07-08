Container Carrying Articulated Truck Falls On Female Biker In Lagos

An articulated truck has fallen on a female biker along the Apapa-Iganmu highway Lagos, killing her on the spot.

The truck which was heading towards Iddo, fell off the bridge, trapping the biker around Sifax area, inward Iganmu bridge.

The accident which occurred around 6am on Monday created traffic snarls in the area.

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other emergency responders recovered the body from the fully loaded containerized truck.

The Special Adviser to the Governor, Sola Giwa, who confirmed the incident said it occurred at about 6:15 am at Sifax inward Iganmu Bridge, Lagos.

Giwa stated that the driver of the truck lost control of the truck and the container unfortunately fell on the yet-to-be-identified biker while descending Iganmu bridge.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the truck driver, was on top speed and, lost control of the truck due to brake failure.

He said the driver fled the scene when he realised the severity of the accident.

“Immediately after the incident, LASTMA personnel called in other emergency responders, including LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), for a rescue operation,” Giwa said.

He added that the body was taken away by personnel from the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), while the containerized truck was evacuated to clear the way for free vehicular movement on Iganmu bridge, while police officers from Ijora Badia provided security during the rescue operation.

While expressing his condolences to the family of the deceased, Giwa warned truck drivers to adhere to speed limits both within and outside the state.