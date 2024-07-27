Peter Obi Hails Dr Alban Over Induction Into European Music Hall Of Fame

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated Nigerian-born Swedish musician and producer, Dr Alban, on his recent induction into the European Hall of Fame.

Obi made this known in a statement on his social media account on Friday.

Oguta , Imo State born Dr Alban, whose real name is Alban Uzoma Nwapa, has achieved immense success in the music industry, selling an estimated 16 million records worldwide.

His hit single “It’s My Life” reached number one in several countries, including Israel, Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Germany.