Ondo State Government Releases 57 Awaiting-Trial Inmates From Correctional Centers

Last week, the Honourable Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Ondo State, Dr Kayode Ajulo SAN, joined the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Hon Justice Ayedun Odusola as well as other stakeholders in the administration of Justice to visit the Correctional Centers across the State where a total number of 57 inmates were released.

During the visits, 15 inmates were released in Akure; 18 in the Ondo male facility; six at the Ondo female facility, and 18 at Okitipupa, unconditionally.

According to the Chief Judge of Ondo State, it was the first visit ever by any AG of Ondo State for such a purpose.

Those who were pardoned in Olokuta Custodial Centre include an 81-year-old man, Isiaka Momodu, who had been standing trial for two years and three months over unlawful carnal knowledge; the duo of Odeh Friday, 35 and Peter Ufomadu, 30, awaiting trial for alleged robbery and conspiracy for more than five years; Ismaila Abdulrasaq, 36, standing trial for three years was released for lack of witnesses; Emmanuel Ianna, 32 standing trial for two years over conspiracy.

Other inmates released include 65-year-old Prophet, Taiwo Komolafe, Dele James, 38”; Danladil Kuku, Peter Sunday, Emmanuel Isaac, Ayomide Oladeji, Wale Olaolu, Ola Ojo, Joseph Amos,45; and a teenager, Essan Doland, all charged for stealing.

In Ondo, 57-year-old, Ayo Odunsi and Sola Ayemibo who were standing trial for alleged murder were pardoned based on legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), while Training Ebegbe and Okutu Elokumo, 32 charged with kidnapping were released unconditionally on critical health ground.

At the female custodian centre in Ondo, those released were; a 29-year-old nursing mother, Grace Akinsanmi charged with stealing and was released on humanitarian grounds, Yusuf Sherif 39, who was standing trial for concealing the death of a newborn baby for two years while Opeyemi Oguntimoju, 32; Olasunkanmi Kolawole, Joy Anthony and Bukola Oyatunde who were charged for stealing were pardoned.

Others released were: Adams Isiaka, 33; standing trial for unlawful possession of firearms, Edet Ezekiel, 25; charged for beach of peace, Samuel Kastin, Gbenga Dadeni, 44; Mukaila Yisa, 28; Tunde Ibrahim, 41, Philip Samuel, 28; Samson Paul, 25; Joseph Okon, 25; Emmanuel Okuti, 34; Emmanuel Peter,22; John Fanen, 34; Biliaminu Muhammed, 42 all charged for stealing.





In Okitipupa, a 63-year-old Muhammad Basiru charged with kidnapping was pardoned on health grounds, while Sunday Miracle, 20; Segun Adeniran, 30; James Anthony, 23; Goodness Sunday, Ibrahim Isaiaka, Adeluwoye Imoleyin, 21; Eze Emmanuel and other 10 inmates standing trial for stealing were released unconditionally.

This act highlights the State government led Governor Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring fair treatment within the correctional system. It is a progressive approach to justice and rehabilitation within Ondo State, marking a new chapter in the State's commitment to humane and equitable legal practices.

The pardon not only offers a second chance but also reflects the government's dedication to upholding the principles of justice and fairness.