Breaking: Tinubu Approves N70,000 Minimum Wage

President Bola Tinubu has approved N70,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers, promising to review the national minimum wage law every three years.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information, announced this at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Thursday.

According to Idris, the president made the announcement at the ongoing meeting with leaders of the organised labour.

Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Comrade Festus Usifo, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), are at the meeting alongside some members of their unions.

Before the meeting, labour leaders had insisted on N250,000 minimum wage.

