Nigerians Donate Over N4.2m To Quadraplets Family Under One Week

Nigerians have contributed over N4.2m to the family of one Sodiq Olayode, whose wife, Abiodun, recently gave birth to a set of quadruplets.

A colleague of Olayode, identified as James, tweeting as #jamysax on X.com, shared the news on Wednesday.

James had written X.com on Tuesday, “Fun fact: A colleague of mine who had two kids already said he should do it and add one more.

“Guess how many his wife gave birth to? Four at once (quadruplets). The man wan craze. Na so so lament for status every day.”