Nigerians Donate Over N4.2m To Quadraplets Family Under One Week

byCKN NEWS -
0



Nigerians have contributed over N4.2m to the family of one Sodiq Olayode, whose wife, Abiodun, recently gave birth to a set of quadruplets.

A colleague of Olayode, identified as James, tweeting as #jamysax on X.com, shared the news on Wednesday.

James had written X.com on Tuesday, “Fun fact: A colleague of mine who had two kids already said he should do it and add one more.

“Guess how many his wife gave birth to? Four at once (quadruplets). The man wan craze. Na so so lament for status every day.”

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال