Breaking: SGF, NSA, Ministers In Emergency Meeting Over Planned Protest

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, on Wednesday, met with ministers on the proposed nationwide protest against economic hardship by Nigerian youths.

The meeting was convened behind closed doors and has all the over 40 ministers in the President’s cabinet in attendance.

Some of the Minister spotted are Nyesom Wike (FCT), Yusuf Tuggar (Foreign Affairs), Zephaniah Jisalo (Special Duties), Tahir Mamman (Education), and Abubakar Bagudu (Budget and Planning).

Others are Wale Edun (Finance), Mohammed Idris (Information), Bello Matawalle (Defence), David Umahi (Works), and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, amongst others.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday appealed to Nigerians to shelve the planned ‘EndBadGovernance’ protest slated for next month.

The protest against economic hardship, which is gaining traction on social media, has been scheduled to be held across all states of the Federation as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in August. The organisers of the protest have been faceless.

Prices of food and basic commodities have gone through the roof in the last months, as Nigerians battle one of the country’s worst inflation and economic crisis sparked by the government’s twin policies of petrol subsidy removal and unification of forex windows.

