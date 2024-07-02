Man Jailed For Sending Porn Videos To Housewife

A Sharia court sitting at Kofar Kudu in Kano State has sentenced a mechanic, Yunusu Adamu, to six months in prison after he was found guilty of sending pornographic videos to a housewife on her mobile phone.

The prosecutor told the court, presided over by Khadi Isa Rabi’u Kademi Gaya, that the defendant added the woman to a WhatsApp group through which he sent her pornographic videos after he got her mobile phone number when she took her sewing machine to him for repair, noting that the offence was contrary to Section 388 of the Penal Code.