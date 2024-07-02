" Go And Hang Yourself On A Transformer " Wike Tells Sen Ireti Kingibe

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed that Ireti Kingibe, Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), won’t return to the senate in 2027.

He was reacting to an earlier claim by the senator that FCT residents were not impressed with Wike’s performance.

Kingibe, who featured as a guest on Arise TV, alleged that Wike is out of touch with the needs of FCT residents.

According to her, the FCT has no schools, no hospitals and lacks potable water.

Responding, Wike, said he is not in office to please her, adding that he has done well within the short time of his appointment.

Speaking at the Flag-off of the Mabushi Bus Terminal in Abuja, the minister said the FCT senator would lose the support of residents in the nation’s capital in the 2027 general elections.

Wike said it was disheartening that instead of collaborating with the FCT Administration, Kingibe was instead angry that residents were praising the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

He said: “I overheard somebody on Arise TV this morning. Unfortunately, I hear the person is a member of the National Assembly and it is unfortunate I say so. With all due respect, what you don’t know, you don’t know, what you know, you know, and the good thing for you is to tell people you don’t when you don’t know, then people will educate you.

“The Honourable Minister of state and my humble self-have not been in office for more than 11 months and the person is angry that they are praising us. If you don’t want or you are angry about that, go and hang yourself on a transformer. If we have done well, we have done well. If we haven’t done well, we haven’t done well. I am proud to say that in the short time that Mr. President has appointed us, we have done well.

“You said there are no hospitals and there are no hospitals. You, as a legislator, what have you done? How many bills have you sponsored for us to improve our education and health sector?

“I challenge that legislator. If you are very popular, 2027 come and run under Abuja, we will fail you. Do you think that what happened last time will happen again? It will not happen again. Luckily for me, I am the FCT Minister now. So that is my territory and I’m not afraid.

“So, people should be able to come out and be able to accept the truth. We are not begging for anybody to become our friend; we have so many friends that we cannot even carry along. So how can we go and beg people to become our friends? We are not interested in that. If you are angry that people are praising us, by next year your BP level will go very high because the praises you would see would be too much”.



