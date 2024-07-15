Kidnapped Journalists, Families Released By Abductors

The Federal Government has welcomed  the rescue  of two-Kaduna  State based reporters abducted by kidnappers from their homes last.

The reporters are  AbdulGafar Alabelewe of The Nation  and AbdulRaheem Aodu of Blueprint Newspapers.

Alabelewe’s wife and two children who were also abducted at the time were also freed.

Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris received them from  National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja yesterday.

Idris, who commended security agencies for the speedy rescue of the victims, sympathised with the victims’ families over the ordeal they passed through.

He said: “We are most grateful of what you have done. We are aware that this is part of your ongoing effort to ensure that all kidnapped victims are rescued alive and reunited with their families.

“I want to urge Nigerians to keep faith with the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our security agencies. The security agencies under the coordination of the NSA are working tirelessly to ensure that all those who have been taken into unlawful custody are freed without paying any ransom.” 

Ribadu had earlier explained that the five victims were rescued due to well-coordinated and combined efforts of security agencies. 

Alabelewe thanked the NSA and his team for their swift intervention.

He said: “The rescue mission which brought us out of the bush yesterday gave us hope in our country and confidence to believe that the government is serious about tackling this problem of kidnapping. I never thought that within a week of our kidnap, we could get out.

“We are grateful that the government swung into action and ensured that we were released.”


