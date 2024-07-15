Ex BBnaija Housemate Accuses Delta Airline Of Stealing Items Worth N32m From Her Languages

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe has accused an airline of stealing valuables worth over N32 million from her locked luggage at the airport.

Khloe expressed her outrage and frustration on Snapchat, listing the missing items, which include cash, bags, and shoes.

She demanded to know who would cover the cost of her loss, stating that she is not prepared to endure such a significant financial setback.

On Snapchat, Khloe wrote: “Delta airline went ahead and did the worst thing to me. All my valuables gone from a locked luggage. How? Like how? Not even one bag, one shoe, all of it.”

“This is what I can remember so far that’s missing from my luggage, N32,095,500.


