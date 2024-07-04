Kaduna Judge Released, 2 Kids Still Held By Kidnappers

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Kaduna State Customary Court Judge Janet Gimba has been freed by her abductors, but three of her children are still being held captive.


Her husband confirmed her release and disclosed that the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N150 million, threatening to kill the children if the ransom is not paid within three days.


The Kaduna police command has also reported that the judge's 14-year-old eldest son, Victor Gimba, was found dead, with his body discovered along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Tuesday.


Authorities say they are working diligently to rescue the remaining captives and bring the perpetrators to justice.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال