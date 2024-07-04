Kaduna Judge Released, 2 Kids Still Held By Kidnappers

Kaduna State Customary Court Judge Janet Gimba has been freed by her abductors, but three of her children are still being held captive.





Her husband confirmed her release and disclosed that the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N150 million, threatening to kill the children if the ransom is not paid within three days.





The Kaduna police command has also reported that the judge's 14-year-old eldest son, Victor Gimba, was found dead, with his body discovered along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Tuesday.





Authorities say they are working diligently to rescue the remaining captives and bring the perpetrators to justice.