Court Of Appeal Reinstates 25 Pro Wike Lawmakers

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The court of appeal sitting in Abuja has nullified the expulsion of Martin Amaewhule and 24 others from the Rivers State House of Assembly by the Rivers State High Court.


A 3 member panel of the appellate court unanimously held that the lower court lacked the jurisdiction to grant the exparte order.


Section 272(3) of the Constitution gives the federal high court powers to determine whether the seat of a House of Assembly member has become vacant.


The federal high court has the exclusive jurisdiction to determine if the seats have become vacant.


The express mention of the federal high court in section 272 (3) of the constitution automatically excludes all state high courts from having the jurisdiction.


The exparte order having been made without jurisdiction is null and void.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال