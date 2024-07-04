Court Of Appeal Reinstates 25 Pro Wike Lawmakers

The court of appeal sitting in Abuja has nullified the expulsion of Martin Amaewhule and 24 others from the Rivers State House of Assembly by the Rivers State High Court.





A 3 member panel of the appellate court unanimously held that the lower court lacked the jurisdiction to grant the exparte order.





Section 272(3) of the Constitution gives the federal high court powers to determine whether the seat of a House of Assembly member has become vacant.





The federal high court has the exclusive jurisdiction to determine if the seats have become vacant.





The express mention of the federal high court in section 272 (3) of the constitution automatically excludes all state high courts from having the jurisdiction.





The exparte order having been made without jurisdiction is null and void.