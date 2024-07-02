How Prof Ruth Wazis Died In Domestic Accident..Police

The Police Command in Borno on Tuesday confirmed the death of Prof. Ruth Wazis, former Head of the Department of Business Management, University of Maiduguri, in an accident at her home.

The Commissioner of Police, Yusuf Lawal, who confirmed the incident said the incident occurred on Sunday.

Lawal said that as she was parking her car in her garage, a sudden mechanical malfunction caused the vehicle to accelerate unexpectedly, knocking her on the ground and stepping her chest.

He said that she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries before being taken to the hospital.

He explained that her remains had been taken to the hospital by members of her family.