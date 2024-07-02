Four Fake EFCC Officers Nabbed For Attempted Kidnapping In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested four suspected fake Economic and Financial Crimes Commission officers while planning to abduct and collect a ransom of N150m from their victim name (withheld).

Parading the suspects alongside other suspects at the command headquarters in Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, said the principal suspect, Emmanuel Akpayak, masterminded the kidnap of the would-be victim whom he owed over N12m as he tried to extort money from him and subsequently kill him to evade repayment of his debt.

He listed the suspects to include one Emmanuel Augustine Akpayak ‘M’ aged 27years, Echem Ovurizichi Weneka, ‘M’, aged 27years, Promise Udofia ‘M’ aged 28 years and Jeremiah Johnson Okon ‘M’ 38 years.

According to the CP, “Investigation revealed that Emmanuel Augustine Akpayak had arranged for the kidnap and killing of the would-be victim by engaging men on arms and procuring the EFCC vest/uniform for the operation.

“(The) Victim was invited and a search was conducted at the principal suspect’s house where four pairs of the EFCC vest were recovered. Information at hand indicates that the suspect transacted a business of selling cars with the would-be victim and owed the victim about N12m. To evade the repayment of the debt, the suspect hired armed men to kidnap, extort the sum of N150m and also kill the victim thereafter but the operation was foiled. Suspects will have their day in court,” he said.

In an interview with the principal suspect, Akpayak, he claimed that the intending victim was his business associate to whom he owed some money but hired “boys” who were issuing threats to him.

He noted that attempts to make his associate come to roundtable discussions failed hence he resorted to getting the EFCC vest from an online vendor to give to his syndicate who posed as officials to arrest the man and force him to bring N150m as he alleged that the would-be victim was rich and into Internet fraud.

The commissioner also paraded suspected advance fee fraudsters who had been swindling PoS operators in Uyo.

“On 21/06/2024 at about 7:00pm, one Glory Uko Okon ‘F’ of Afaha Ikot Obio Nkan Village, Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, called in through the emergency hotline and alleged that one Donald Ita Nyong ‘M’, Rex Clement Uso ‘M’ and one Kingsley Mathias Joekim POS syndicates came to her stand at Udo Udoma Avenue Uyo, pretended to make a withdrawal of N10,000. While she made the withdrawal to the suspects, one of the suspects gave her N3,200 to deposit into an Opay account which she tried three times and the transaction was unsuccessful. The suspects mounted pressure on her which made her give out the POS machine to the suspect to type in the account number. Before she could realise it, the suspects had withdrawn the sum of N320,000 from her machine and quickly jumped into their waiting car and zoomed off. Suspects were arrested, they all made useful statements and have confessed to the crime.”



