A yet-to-be-identified man reportedly climbed up a mast on Katampe Hill in Abuja on Monday stating that he is willing to sacrifice his life for the solution to the problem of Nigerians.

According to a suicide note he reportedly left at the foot of the mast, he demanded the return of the fuel subsidy, among other demands for the government to alleviate the burdens on Nigerians.

Demands

Video via AIT