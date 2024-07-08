Court Of Appeal Upholds Sacking Of 23 Former Rivers LGA Chairmen

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Port Harcourt, on Monday, dismissed two appeals instituted by the sacked Local Government Chairmen loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The appeals, marked CA/PH/137M/2024 and CA/PH/145M/2024, were filed by the former Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro LGA, Enyiada Cookey-Gam, and six others, challenging the decisions of the High Court regarding the elongation of their tenure.

While delivering its ruling, the court ruled that the appeals lacked merit and consequently struck them out.

The judgement comes weeks after Governor Siminalayi Fubara swore in the Caretaker Committee Chairmen for the 23 LGA at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governor, on June 19, inaugurated the new caretaker chairmen hours after the House of Assembly, led by factional Speaker, Victor Jumbo, screened and confirmed the nominees.

Governor Fubara had forwarded the list to the state House of Assembly on Tuesday and the nominees were invited for screening as early as 8 am on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Clerk of the House, G.M. Gillis-West.

The nomination came amid a renewed political crisis in the state, as former council chairmen have refused to vacate their offices after their tenure expired.

While addressing the new council bosses, Fubara urged them to promote peace at all times and stated that they could work from anywhere for the time being.



