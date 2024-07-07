Governor Orders Beating Of Cleric

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has been caught on camera ordering his security detail to assault and deal with an Islamic cleric.

It was gathered that the governor gave the order during the 3-day Fidau prayer for the wife of his deputy, Hajiya Zainab Yakubu Garba who died after a brief illness in Minna on Monday.

Fidau is a special prayer offered after 3, 7 or 40 days after a Muslim ummah died.

Sources at the event said the cleric had volunteered to offer prayers during the event but Bago was infuriated over his request.

In the video, the governor, who was addressing sympathisers, said, "We can all pray for the repose of the deceased from mosques within our areas. May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her eternal peace, so let's get a cleric to pray for us."

When the yet-to-be-identified man came forward, the governor became furious, saying, "Did I talk to you? Are you an Imam?"

He then ordered the security personnel to clamp down on him.

"Slap him, I say slap him very well," Bago ordered, "Oya, go and arrest him, deal with him very well, and bring him back".

“Everybody should be careful with me, because I can sweet and bitter at the same time,” the governor said amidst cheers and applause from the sympathisers who were seated.

He subsequently passed the microphone to another cleric to offer the prayers.

The governor, it was learnt, also ordered the arrest of another yet-to-be identified cleric.

It was gathered from aides that Bago allegedly had a penchant for physical assault and hauling insults at his aides, supporters, and anybody whom he felt offended with.

