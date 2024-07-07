Agboola, ParrotXtra Publisher Loses Father-In-Law, Burial Holds On August 3 In Ado-Ekiti

The Publisher of Parrot Xtra Magazine/PMParrot.com, Olayinka Agboola, has announced the news of the demise of his father-in-law, Pastor (Engineer) Sunday Matthew Adetunji.

According to the consummate mediaman, the late Engineer Adetunji died in his Oke Ira, Ogba, Lagos home in the early hours of Tuesday, May 28, 2024 after a brief illness. He was aged 82.

According to Agboola in a personally signed statement, Pastor Sunday Adetunji’s burial program will start on July 25, 2024 when a ‘Service of Songs’ will be held in his honour at his No 4, Atundaolu Street, 2nd Junction, Oke-ira, Aguda Ogba, Lagos home. Time: 4pm.

Agboola, who is married to late Pa Adetunji’s first child, Oluwatoyin continued, “a week later, we will move to Ado-Ekiti to continue the celebration of the worthy life of our iconic father and grandfather.

“On Friday, August 2, a Christian Wake will be held at No 88, Ajilosun Street, opposite Anisulowo Hotels, Ado Ekiti by 5pm.

“After interment on Saturday morning (August 3), a thanksgiving service will be held at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Igbala, Idolofin Zonal Headquarters, behind St Davids Primary School, Idolofin, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State. Time is 11am”.

The statement further revealed that the reception to celebrate the late engineer and founder of Amafo Group of Companies will be held at AB Foundation Civic Center, Ado Ekiti, on August 3 after the church thanksgiving.

Late Pastor (Engr) S.M. Adetunji is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.