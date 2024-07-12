Gov Aliyu Assents To Law Striping Sultan Of Sokoto Power To Appoint District Heads

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has signed into law six new bills, including amendments to the Sokoto Local Government and Chieftaincy Law, which has stirred controversy within and beyond the state. One notable change in the amended law is the removal of the Sultan’s authority to appoint district and village heads.

During the signing ceremony held on Thursday, Governor Aliyu stressed that the amendments were not intended to target any individual or group but rather to enhance governance in the state.

“We have observed with concern the unnecessary tension caused by our proposal to amend these laws. Some reactions were politically motivated, while others stemmed from ignorance of the details and intentions behind the amendments,” Gov Aliyu said.

He said that the amendments were aimed at aligning state laws with current needs and the constitutional framework, stressing that previous administrations had also made legislative adjustments to foster peace and development.

Governor Aliyu urged religious leaders not to be swayed by “lazy politicians” using them for political gains, assuring citizens that his administration remains attentive to their concerns.

“We are committed to replacing laws that do not serve the interests of our people,” he said.

Among the other laws signed were the Sokoto State Tenancy Law, Zakkat and Waqf Law, and a law prohibiting discrimination against people with disabilities.

Recall that at the heat of the argument over the decision of the Sokoto Assembly to amend the laws relating to the powers of the Sultan, Vice-President Kashim Shettima told the government of Sokoto State that his eminence must be guarded jealously.

He said this at the North West Peace and Security Summit, in Katsina.

“Our father who is a permanent picture in all developmental issues in this country, His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, I want to use him as my point of reference to recognise and appreciate all our royal fathers present here.

“And to the Deputy Governor of Sokoto, I have a simple message for you. Yes, the Sultan is the Sultan of Sokoto, but he is much more than that; he represents an idea. He is an institution that all of us in this country need to jealously guard, protect, promote, preserve and project for the good of our nation.”

Shettima spoke after the Executive Director of Muslim Rights Council (MURIC), Prof. Isiaq Akintola, raised the alarm that the Sokoto government is allegedly plotting to depose the Sultan.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu had earlier deposed 15 traditional rulers for various offences.