Glo Offers Customers Chance To Pre-order New Samsung Fold/Flip 6 phones

byCKN NEWS -
Digital solutions provider, Globacom, is  offering its subscribers the opportunity to be among the first to own the new range of  Samsung Fold/Flip 6 premium phones through a pre-order arrangement. 

The top-of-the-range devices are the latest products from world-class handheld device manufacturers, Samsung, with whom Globacom enjoys an existing sales arrangement. 

The innovative devices transform from smartphones to tablets, offering a versatile experience for productivity and entertainment, Globacom disclosed in a press statement in Lagos.

It explained that the offer covers Samsung Z Fold 6 256GB which goes for N2,795,000; Samsung Z Fold 6 512GB for N2,974,000; Samsung Z Fold 6 1TB for N3,331,000 and Samsung Z Fold 6 256GB for N1,674,000 only.

Other phones on offer are Samsung Z Fold 6 512GB which goes for N1,853,000; Samsung Z Fold 6 512 Eco package for N3,635,000; Samsung Z Fold 6 1TB Eco package for N3,992,000 and Samsung Z Fold 6 512 GB eco package for N2,223, 600 only. 

In addition to this, customers will enjoy free 18G of data from Glo over six months once they purchase any of the devices.

Interested buyers can pre-order any of the devices which come in different colours from now until July 31st, 2024 by  registering for preorder using the link:

 https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScfJKl18DDmlGAvwUDQcoQVdlWOwcDQYW1-vb3r_D_rRVmwSw/viewform 

or they visit any Gloworld shop across the country to make the pre-order at the  minimum deposit of N500,000.


