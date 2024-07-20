Breaking : Phillip Shaibu Finally Dumps PDP For APC

Reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu has rejoined the All Progressives Congress from the People Democratic Party.

Shaibu made the move alongside prominent members of the Dan Orbih-led Legacy Group of the PDP during the inauguration of the APC Campaign Council in Benin City.

He said, “On behalf of the Legacy Group, I announce our movement to the APC. We have come to add value to the party.

“It is time to take back our state. We will not talk too much because action will speak for us. We are not afraid, we are ready to move forward.

“We the homebody are ready to take our state back through the APC governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa.

“We are not trouble makers but if it comes, we will use it to rub our body and we move on

Shaibu also used the opportunity to publicly kneel before his estranged political father, Sen Adams Oshiomhole, an action that drew the applause of the audience