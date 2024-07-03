Full List Of 98 Shortlisted Senior Advocates Of Nigeria

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) has shortlisted 98 Nigerian lawyers, including professors of law, for elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 2024.

Among the shortlisted candidates are former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) National Officers, Monday OnyekachiUbani, Kunle Edun, Dr. Rapulu Nduka, and Stanley Imo. Also shortlisted are Paul Daudu, Chairman of the NBA Bwari Branch, and notable Abuja-based senior lawyer, Okey Ajunwa.

A statement by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, who also serves as LPPC Secretary, Hajo Sarki Bello, indicated that the shortlisted candidates are divided into two categories: advocate and academic.

The statement reads: “The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) by this notice announces the shortlisting of applicants for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria for the year 2024.

“The advocates, who are practising legal practitioners, make up the majority with 87 candidates, while the academics, who are law lecturers, have only 11 candidates.

The advocates include Lateef Olaseinde Karim, Godwin Tagbo Ike, Johnson Odionu, Nnodim Marcellinus Duru, Innocent Adams Ovbagbedia, Soronnadi Anthony Njoku, Adamu Abubakar, Charles Oyaole Musa, Udochi Nunny Iheanacho, David Dare Onietan, and Elele Chinatu Casmir.

“Others are Josiah Rapuluchuks Nduka, Godwin Ikechukwu Obeta, Habeeb Orisavia Ilavbare, Moses Kolade Obafemi, Mathew Echezonam Esonanjor, Baba Fika Dalah, Babatunde Ademoye Sodipo, Mustapha Ikhegbe Abubakar, Emmanuel Ibhagbemien Esene, Henry Adedayo Bello, Boniface Chinedu Moore, and Clement Amechi Ezika.

“The advocate list also includes Omokayode Adebayo Dada, Edwin Anikwem, Roy Ogbonnaya Umahi Nwaeze, Olumide Oniyire Olugbenga, Monday Onyekachi Ubani, Ayoola Olufemi Ajayi, Paul Chukwuma Obi, Olasupo Dominic Ati-John, Cole Segun Ololade, Charles Ayodeji Adeogun-Phillips, and Okechukwu Kingsley Ajunwa.