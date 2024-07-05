Full List Of 10 Private Jets Operators Suspended By FG

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the permits of 10 private jet operators over illegal operation.

The affected operators which had their Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) suspended had failed to undergo a recertification process as directed by the regulatory authority.

This was after revelations that most of the operators were abusing the PNCF and using their jets for commercial flights or what is simply called in aviation parlance as hire and reward.

CKNNews reports that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 18.3.4 forbids holders of PNCF from using their aircraft for CARRIAGE OF PASSENGERS, CARGO or MAIL for HIRE or REWARD (commercial operation or charter services)

Following the flagrant disregard of this rule, the NCAA had earlier directed all holders of PNCF to undergo re-evaluation which should have been concluded by the 19th of April 2024.

To this end, the NCAA has suspended the permit of 10 operators.

Those affected include:





Azikel Dredging Nigeria Ltd





Bli-Aviation Safety Services





Ferry Aviation Developments Ltd





Matrix Energy Ltd





Marrietta Management Services Ltd





Worldwide Skypaths Services





Mattini Airline Services Ltd





Aero Lead Ltd





Sky Bird Air Ltd





Ezuma Jets Ltd.

In a statement by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the NCAA told the public “that it is illegal to engage PNCF holders for commercial purposes.”

“The NCAA will not hesitate to initiate enforcement actions against any PNCF holder found guilty of illegal operations.

“Furthermore, NCAA officials have been deployed to General Aviation Terminals (GAT) and private wings of the airports to monitor activities of the PNCF holders,” the statement added.



